Wolves At The Gate-WastelandWolves At The Gate fait la loi - 20/04

Wolves At The Gate a lâché un nouveau titre de Wasteland qui paraitra le 30 mai chez Solid State Records. Pour découvrir "Law of the (waste) land", c'est par là. [plus d'infos]

Wolves At The Gate-Wasteland
Wolves At The Gate
LP : Wasteland
Label : Solid State Records
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
Int(r)o
(The wasteland) pain
Parasite
Synthetic sun
Wandering
Law of the (waste) land
Smoke (false devils)
Withering
Death clock
Wasting
Memento mori
Wanting
Unrest

