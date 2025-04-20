Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/04/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 20/04/2025 à 08:00.
Wolves At The Gate fait la loi - 20/04
Wolves At The Gate a lâché un nouveau titre de Wasteland qui paraitra le 30 mai chez Solid State Records. Pour découvrir "Law of the (waste) land", c'est par là. [plus d'infos]
Wolves At The Gate
LP : Wasteland
Label : Solid State Records
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
LP : Wasteland
Label : Solid State Records
- Solid State Records (502 hits)
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
Int(r)o
(The wasteland) pain
Parasite
Synthetic sun
Wandering
Law of the (waste) land
Smoke (false devils)
Withering
Death clock
Wasting
Memento mori
Wanting
Unrest
(The wasteland) pain
Parasite
Synthetic sun
Wandering
Law of the (waste) land
Smoke (false devils)
Withering
Death clock
Wasting
Memento mori
Wanting
Unrest
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires