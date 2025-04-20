Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/04/2025
Y'a du Manson dans l'air ce soir - 20/04

Marilyn Manson a dévoilé une reprise de "In the air tonight" de Phil Collins. Un titre paru de manière concomitante avec la face B "As sick as the secrets of (Sleep)" sur un maxi-single. [plus d'infos]

Marilyn Manson-One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1
Marilyn Manson
LP : One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 22/11/2024
One assassination under God
No funeral without applause
Nod if you understand
As sick as the secrets within
Sacrilegious
Death is not a costume
Meet me in purgatory
Raise the red flag
Sacrifice of the mass



