Y'a du Manson dans l'air ce soir - 20/04
Marilyn Manson a dévoilé une reprise de "In the air tonight" de Phil Collins. Un titre paru de manière concomitante avec la face B "As sick as the secrets of (Sleep)" sur un maxi-single. [plus d'infos]
Marilyn Manson
LP : One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 22/11/2024
LP : One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1
Label : Nuclear Blast
Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 22/11/2024
One assassination under God
No funeral without applause
Nod if you understand
As sick as the secrets within
Sacrilegious
Death is not a costume
Meet me in purgatory
Raise the red flag
Sacrifice of the mass
