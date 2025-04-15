Confusion in a car crash

Fairmount park after dark

Extra prayers

When I say

J.A.M.I.E. (feat. Anthony Green)

Red sink, yellow teeth

Slower forms of suicide

Fly on the wall (An orange sidewalk paved around your feet)

Elephant in the room (If you can keep a secret)

The sanguine I: nevermind, narcissist

The sanguine II: misguided malice

The sanguine III: auditorium annihilation

The sanguine IV: exit Pt. VII (The confession of classroom 2114)