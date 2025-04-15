Posté par M!ke.
Kaonashi tel E.T. - 15/04
Kaonashi sort son album I want to go home le 6 juin chez Equal Vision Records. Trackliste et artwork sont compilés dans la fiche disque. Le single "When I say" bénéficie d'un clip. [plus d'infos]
Kaonashi
LP : I want to go home
Label : Equal Vision Records
Date de sortie : 06/06/2025
Confusion in a car crash
Fairmount park after dark
Extra prayers
When I say
J.A.M.I.E. (feat. Anthony Green)
Red sink, yellow teeth
Slower forms of suicide
Fly on the wall (An orange sidewalk paved around your feet)
Elephant in the room (If you can keep a secret)
The sanguine I: nevermind, narcissist
The sanguine II: misguided malice
The sanguine III: auditorium annihilation
The sanguine IV: exit Pt. VII (The confession of classroom 2114)
