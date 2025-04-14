Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 14/04/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 14/04/2025 à 08:00.
Scowl a eu peur de Steven Colbert - 14/04
Scowl est passé au Late show with Steven Colbert pour interpréter son morceau-phare de Are we all angels, "Tonight (I'm afraid)". [plus d'infos]
Scowl
LP : Are we all angels
Label : Dead Oceans
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
Special
B.A.B.E.
Fantasy
Not hell, not heaven
Tonight (I'm afraid)
Fleshed out
Let you down
Cellophane
Suffer the fool (How high are you?)
Haunted
Are we all angels
