Posté par M!ke.
Fit For An Autopsy @ Electric Brixton, Dec 2024Pas bien de but pour Fit For An Autopsy - 10/04

Fit For An Autopsy propose un nouveau clip pour "Lower purpose". Le morceau est tiré de The nothing that is paru l'an dernier. [plus d'infos]

Fit For An Autopsy-The nothing that is
Fit For An Autopsy
LP : The nothing that is
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 25/10/2024
Hostage
Spoils of the horde
Savior of none / Ashes of all
Weaker wolves
Red horizon
The nothing that is
Lurch
Lower purpose
Lust for the severed head
The silver sun

