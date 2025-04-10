Posté par M!ke.
Scowl sans fantaisie - 10/04
Scowl a fait paraître son très bon dernier album, Are we all angels, vendredi passé. Il s'écoute en entier sur BandCamp et un clip est dispo pour "Fantasy". [plus d'infos]
Scowl
LP : Are we all angels
Label : Dead Oceans
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
Special
B.A.B.E.
Fantasy
Not hell, not heaven
Tonight (I'm afraid)
Fleshed out
Let you down
Cellophane
Suffer the fool (How high are you?)
Haunted
Are we all angels
