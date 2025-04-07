Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 07/04/2025 à 08:00.
Le zenith de Bleed From Within - 07/04
Le nouvel opus de Bleed From Within est sorti. Pour écouter Zenith, c'est par ici. [plus d'infos]
Bleed From Within
LP : Zenith
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
LP : Zenith
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
Violent nature
In place of your halo
Zenith
God complex
A hope in hell
Dying sun
Immortal desire (feat. Brann Dailor de Mastodon)
Chained to hate
Known by no name
Hands of sin
Edge of infinity (feat. Josh Middleton de Sylosis)
