Bleed From Within-ZenithLe zenith de Bleed From Within - 07/04

Le nouvel opus de Bleed From Within est sorti. Pour écouter Zenith, c'est par ici. [plus d'infos]

Bleed From Within-Zenith
Bleed From Within
LP : Zenith
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
Violent nature
In place of your halo
Zenith
God complex
A hope in hell
Dying sun
Immortal desire (feat. Brann Dailor de Mastodon)
Chained to hate
Known by no name
Hands of sin
Edge of infinity (feat. Josh Middleton de Sylosis)

