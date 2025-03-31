Posté par M!ke.
Alien Weaponry avec un LOG - 31/03
Randy Blythe de Lamb Of God est venu faire un featuring sur un titre d'Alien Weaponry. Le morceau "Taniwha" se mate ici. [plus d'infos]
Alien Weaponry
LP : Te rā
Production : Josh Wilbur
Mastering : Josh Wilbur
Enregistrement : Josh Wilbur
Mixage : Josh Wilbur
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
Crown
Mau moko
1000 friends
Hanging by a thread
Tama-nui-te-rā
Myself to blame
Taniwha (feat. Randy Blythe de Lamb Of God)
Blackened sky
Te riri o tāwhirimātea
Ponaturi
Te kore
