E2S te brise - 30/03
"Breaks me down" est un nouvel extrait de Fallen star, le prochain Employed To Serve, attendu pour le 25 avril. [plus d'infos]
Employed to Serve
LP : Fallen star
Label : Spinefarm Records
Date de sortie : 25/04/2025
Fallen star
Atonement (feat. Will Ramos de Lorna Shore)
Breaks me down
Familiar pain
Brother, stand beside me
Now thy kingdom come
Last laugh (feat. Serena Cherry de Svalbard)
Whose side are you on? (feat. Jesse Leach de Killswitch Engage)
The renegades
From this day forward
