Infos précédentes :
- Winona, un mini-film signé Deafheaven
- Deafheaven pour mars
- Rock Am Ring / Rock Im Park 2025
- Deafheaven jette des fleurs
- Torpedo prépare de nouveaux morceaux
- 10 ans de Sunbather pour Deafheaven
- Motocultor Fest ajoute 9 groupes à son affiche
- Roadburn 2023 : les 1er noms !
- Deafheaven @ Outbreak Fest
- Deafheaven arrive en Europe
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/03/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 29/03/2025 à 08:00.
Winona, un mini-film signé Deafheaven - 29/03
Le nouvel opus de Deafheaven, Lonely people with power, est sorti. Le groupe a mis en ligne un mini-film intitulé "Winona". Un clip du morceau "Amethyst" est également dispo. [plus d'infos]
Deafheaven
LP : Lonely people with power
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
LP : Lonely people with power
Label : Deathwish Inc.
- Deathwish Inc. (623 hits)
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
Incidental I
Doberman
Magnolia
The garden route
Heathen
Amethyst
Incidental II (Feat. Jae Matthews)
Revelator
Body behavior
Incidental III (Feat. Paul Banks)
Winona
The marvelous orange tree
Doberman
Magnolia
The garden route
Heathen
Amethyst
Incidental II (Feat. Jae Matthews)
Revelator
Body behavior
Incidental III (Feat. Paul Banks)
Winona
The marvelous orange tree
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires