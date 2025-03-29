Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/03/2025 à 08:00.
Deafheaven-Lonely people with powerWinona, un mini-film signé Deafheaven - 29/03

Le nouvel opus de Deafheaven, Lonely people with power, est sorti. Le groupe a mis en ligne un mini-film intitulé "Winona". Un clip du morceau "Amethyst" est également dispo. [plus d'infos]

Deafheaven-Lonely people with power
Deafheaven
LP : Lonely people with power
Label : Deathwish Inc.
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
Incidental I
Doberman
Magnolia
The garden route
Heathen
Amethyst
Incidental II (Feat. Jae Matthews)
Revelator
Body behavior
Incidental III (Feat. Paul Banks)
Winona
The marvelous orange tree



