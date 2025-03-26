Infos précédentes :

Poppy-Negative spacesPoppy a estimé le coût de l'abandon - 26/03

Poppy a publié une vidéo pour "The cost of giving up". Le morceau est présent sur Negative spaces. [plus d'infos]

Poppy-Negative spaces
Poppy
LP : Negative spaces
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Have you had enough?
The cost of giving up
They're all around us
Yesterday
Crystallized
Vital
Push go
Nothing
The center's falling out
Hey there
Negative spaces
Surviving on defiance
New way out
Tomorrow
Halo

