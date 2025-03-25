Infos précédentes :

The Last Mile-Holding on to hopeThe Last Mile a de l'espoir - 25/03

The Last Mile sortira son nouvel album Holding on to hope le 11 avril via Thousand Islands Records. Un premier single "Anything" a été publié. [plus d'infos]

The Last Mile-Holding on to hope
The Last Mile
LP : Holding on to hope
Label : Thousand Islands Records
Date de sortie : 11/04/2025
Give it a name
Farewell for now
Water mary
Anything
Hot box
Carry the one
No never
Broadstrokes
Written in water
Spun

