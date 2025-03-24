Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/03/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 24/03/2025 à 08:00.
Warbringer au travers du verre - 24/03
"Through a glass, darkly" qui apparaît sur Wrath and ruin le dernier album de Warbringer, a fait l'objet d'un clip. L'album est à découvrir en entier sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
Warbringer
LP : Wrath and ruin
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
LP : Wrath and ruin
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
The sword and the cross
A better world
Neuromancer
The jackhammer
Through a glass, darkly
Strike from the sky
Cage of air
The last of my kind
A better world
Neuromancer
The jackhammer
Through a glass, darkly
Strike from the sky
Cage of air
The last of my kind
Bonus - Live
Firepower kills (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
The black hand reaches out (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Crushed beneath the tracks (live in nantes, france - april 20th, 2023)
Living weapon (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Woe to the vanquished (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Living in a whirlwind (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Guitar solo/ outer reaches (live in nantes, france - april 20th, 2023)
Shellfire (live in munich, germany - april 5th, 2023)
Descending blade (live in krakow, poland - april 4th, 2023)
Hunter-seeker (live in krakow, poland - april 4th, 2023)
Defiance of fate (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Silhouettes (live in nantes, france - april 20th, 2023)
Remain violent (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Combat shock (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
Total war (live in budapest, hungary - april 7th, 2023)
