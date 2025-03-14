Posté par M!ke.
Le fin des hommes par When Reasons Collapse - 14/03
When Reasons Collapse sort aujourd'hui Men will be the end of men. Une vidéo guitare-playthrough pour "Dawn of horror" est sur le Tube. [plus d'infos]
When Reasons Collapse
LP : Men will be the end of men
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
Désenchanté
Procession of the dead
Words of Sybil
Dawn of horror
Better off dead
Inès
Résilience
Crystal clear
Celestial
Men will be the end of men
