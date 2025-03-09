Infos précédentes :

Wolves At The Gate-WastelandLe parasite de Wolves At The Gate - 09/03

Wolves At The Gate revient dans les bacs avec un nouveau skeud Wasteland le 30 mai chez Solid State Records. Extrait disponible avec le single "Parasite". [plus d'infos]

Wolves At The Gate-Wasteland
Wolves At The Gate
LP : Wasteland
Label : Solid State Records
Date de sortie : 30/05/2025
Int(r)o
(The wasteland) pain
Parasite
Synthetic sun
Wandering
Law of the (waste) land
Smoke (false devils)
Withering
Death clock
Wasting
Memento mori
Wanting
Unrest

