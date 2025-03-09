Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/03/2025 à 08:00.
Bury Tomorrow attend - 09/03
Bury Tomorrow a lâché un nouveau titre de son futur album Will you haunt me, with that same patience. Le clip de "Waiting" se mate ici. [plus d'infos]
Bury Tomorrow
LP : Will you haunt me, with that same patience
Date de sortie : 16/05/2025
LP : Will you haunt me, with that same patience
Date de sortie : 16/05/2025
To dream, to forget
Villain arc
Wasteland
What if I burn
Forever the night
Waiting
Silence isn't helping us
Found no throne
Yōkai (妖怪)
Let go
Paradox
