Scowl a peur ce soir - 07/03
Scowl sort son nouvel opus Are we all angels le 4 avril chez Dead Oceans. Un nouveau single est dispo avec "Tonight (I'm afraid)". [plus d'infos]
Scowl
LP : Are we all angels
Label : Dead Oceans
Date de sortie : 04/04/2025
Special
B.A.B.E.
Fantasy
Not hell, not heaven
Tonight (I'm afraid)
Fleshed out
Let you down
Cellophane
Suffer the fool (How high are you?)
Haunted
Are we all angels
