Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 07/03/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 07/03/2025 à 08:00.
Volbeat se prend pour Dieu - 07/03
On en avait parlé le mois dernier, Volbeat a annoncé la sortie de son neuvième album pour le 6 juin, via Nuclear Blast. Les détails de ce God of angels trust sont compilés dans la fiche disque ci-après. Un premier extrait a également été dévoilé avec "By a Monster's Hand". [plus d'infos]
Volbeat
LP : God of angels trust
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 06/06/2025
LP : God of angels trust
Label : Nuclear Blast
- Nuclear Blast (867 hits)
Date de sortie : 06/06/2025
Devils are awake
By a monster's hand
Acid rain
Demonic depression
In the barn of the goat giving birth to satan's spawn in a dying world of doom
Time will heal
Better be fueled than tamed
At the end of the sirens
Lonely fields
Enlighten the disorder (By a monster's hand Part 2)
By a monster's hand
Acid rain
Demonic depression
In the barn of the goat giving birth to satan's spawn in a dying world of doom
Time will heal
Better be fueled than tamed
At the end of the sirens
Lonely fields
Enlighten the disorder (By a monster's hand Part 2)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires