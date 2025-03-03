Posté par Ted.
Alcest + Bruit ≤ en tournée - 03/03
Alcest partira avec Bruit ≤ en tournée française avec quelques dates dans les pays voisins. Les détails se trouvent à la suite. [plus d'infos]
07 octobre 2025: RENNES - Antipode (+ Bruit ≤)
08 octobre 2025: LA ROCHE SUR YON - Quai M(+ Bruit ≤)
09 octobre 2025: TOULOUSE - Interference (+ Bruit ≤)
10 octobre 2025: BARCELONE (ES) - Apolo (+ Bruit ≤)
11 octobre 2025: MONTPELLIER - Ex Tenebris Lux (+ Bruit ≤)
12 octobre 2025: ISTRES - L'Usine (+ Bruit ≤)
14 octobre 2025: BORDEAUX - Le Rocher de Palmer (+ Bruit ≤)
15 octobre 2025: TOURS - Le Temps Machine (+ Bruit ≤)
16 octobre 2025: LE MANS - Les Saulnières (+ Bruit ≤)
17 octobre 2025: RIS-ORANGIS - Le Plan (+ Bruit ≤)
18 octobre 2025: OIGNIES - Tyrant Fest (+ Bruit ≤)
19 octobre 2025: BESANÇON - La Rodia (+ Bruit ≤)
21 octobre 2025: LAUSANNE (SUI)- Les Docks (+ Bruit ≤)
22 octobre 2025: LYON - La Rayonne (+ Bruit ≤)
23 octobre 2025: NANCY - L'Autre Canal (+ Bruit ≤)
24 octobre 2025: ANVERS (BE) - Trix (+ Bruit ≤)
25 octobre 2025: NIMEGUE (P-B) - Doornroosje (+ Bruit ≤)
