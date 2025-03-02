Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 02/03/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 02/03/2025 à 08:00.
El Estepario ne sait pas non plus - 02/03
Le batteur/YouTubeur El Estepario Siberiano a repris le tubesque "No one knows" des Queens Of The Stone Age. [plus d'infos]
Queens of the stone age
LP : Songs for the deaf
Label : Interscope
Style : Stoner-Rock
Date de sortie : 27/08/2002
You Think I Ain't Worth a Dollar But I Feel Like a Millionaire
No One Knows
First It Giveth
Song for the Dead
Sky Is Fallin'
Six Shooter
Hangin' Tree
Go With the Flow
Gonna Leave You
Do It Again
God Is in the Radio
Another Love Song
Song for the Deaf
Mosquito Song (Hidden Track)
