Shannon Wright en tournée ce mois-ci - 01/03
Shannon Wright défendra Reservoir of love, son nouvel album sorti le 7 février, à partir de ce mois-ci en France. Les dates se trouvent à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Shannon Wright
LP : Reservoir of love
Label : Vicious Circle
Date de sortie : 03/02/2025
Reservoir of love
The hits
Weight of the sun
Countless days
Ballad of a heist
Mountains
Shadows
Something borrowed
Shannon Wright [ Shannon Wright: Facebook ]
04 mars 2025: ORLEANS - L'Astrolabe
06 mars 2025: MARSEILLE - Le Makeda
07 mars 2025: ANNECY - Hors Pistes Fest
08 mars 2025: LYON - Marché Gare
10 mars 2025: LILLE - Aéronef
11 mars 2025: NANTES - Stereolux
13 mars 2025: SAINT-BRIEUC - Bonjour Minuit
14 mars 2025: POITIERS - Confort Moderne
15 mars 2025: LA ROCHELLE - La Sirène
16 mars 2025: BIARRITZ - L'Atabal
18 mars 2025: BORDEAUX - IBoat
19 mars 2025: RENNES - L'Antipode
21 mars 2025: PARIS - Fragile au Théatre Zingaro
