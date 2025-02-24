Infos précédentes :
Fontaines DC en exclu - 24/02
Fontaines D.c. a dévoilé un inédit des sessions de son album Romance, ça s'appelle "It's amazing to be young" et c'est en clip par ici. [plus d'infos]
Fontaines D.C.
LP : Romance
Label : XL Recordings
Date de sortie : 23/08/2024
Romance
Starburster
Here's the thing
Desire
In the modern world
Bug
Motorcycle boy
Sundowner
Horseness is the whatness
Death kink
Favourite
