Le sang des guerriers - 23/02
The Warriors ont publié un clip pour le morceau "My blood". Le groupe est signé chez Pure Noise Records sur lequel il sortira Burn yourself alive le 28 mars. [plus d'infos]
The Warriors
LP : Burn yourself alive
Label : Pure Noise Records
Date de sortie : 28/03/2025
Warriors wrecking crew
My blood
Those who know know why
Drowning
Shock & awe
Teeth
Perfidia
Foreign pain [2024] (Featuring Todd Tones)
High desert heat
Still a tightrope walk
Drag the lake
