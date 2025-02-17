Posté par M!ke.
Nails a retourné Orlando - 17/02
Un set de Nails donné le 5 janvier au Warehouse d'Orlando est dispo sur le web. [plus d'infos]
Nails
LP : Every bridge burning
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 30/08/2024
Imposing will
Punishment map
Every bridge burning
Give me the painkiller
Lacking the ability to process empathy
Trapped
Made up in your mind
Dehumanized
I can't turn it off
No more rivers to cross
