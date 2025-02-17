Infos précédentes :

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes-Live at the GreekNi parole, ni esclave pour Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes - 17/02

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes sortiront un triple live album le 14 mars, Live at the Greek. Capté lors de prestations mémorables en 1999, l'objet verra le jour le 14 mars prochain. Tous les détails sont précisés dans la fiche disque composée pour l'occasion. Un extrait live est également dispo pour le morceau "No speak no slave" de The Black Crowes, sorti originellement en 1992. [plus d'infos]

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes
Live : Live at the Greek
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
CD 1
Celebration day
Custard pie
Sick again
No speak no slave
Hard to handle
Wanton song
Misty mountain hop
Hots on for nowhere
What is and what should never be
Wiser time
Mellow down easy
Woke up this morning (My baby she was gone)
Ten years gone
CD 2
In my time of dying
Your time is gonna come
Remedy
The lemon song
In the light
Shake your moneymaker
Sloppy drunk blues
Shapes of things
Nobody's fault but mine
Heartbreaker
Bring it on home
She talks to angels
CD 3
Oh well
Band intros
Hey, hey, what can I do
You shook me
Out on the tiles
Whole lotta love

Soundcheck:
Custard pie (soundcheck)
You shook me (soundcheck)
The lemon song (soundcheck)
Ten years gone (soundcheck)
Jam (soundcheck)

