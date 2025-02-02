Posté par M!ke.
Torres et Julien Baker s'associent - 02/02
L'artiste new-yorkaise Torres s'associe à Julien Baker pour un album commun, Send a prayer my way, attendu pour le 18 avril. Outre les détails du disque, un premier extrait est dispo sur le Tube avec "Sugar in the tank". Une version live sur le plateau du The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon est également à mater. [plus d'infos]
Torres, Julien Baker
LP : Send a prayer my way
Date de sortie : 18/04/2025
Dirt
The only marble I've got left
Sugar in the tank
Bottom of a bottle
Downhill both ways
No desert flower
Tape runs out
Off the wagon
Tuesday
Showdown
Sylvia
Goodbye baby
