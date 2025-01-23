Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/01/2025 à 08:00.
Nite-Cult of the serpent sunNite tel un corbeau qui craint la nuit - 23/01

Nite a sorti un nouveau morceau : "Crow (fear the night)". Il sera présent sur Cult of the serpent sun prévu pour le 14 mars via Season Of Mist. [plus d'infos]

Nite-Cult of the serpent sun
Nite
LP : Cult of the serpent sun
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
Cult of the serpent sun
Skull
Crow (Fear the night)
The mystic
The last blade
Carry on
Tarmut
Winds of sokar

