Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/01/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 23/01/2025 à 08:00.
Nite tel un corbeau qui craint la nuit - 23/01
Nite a sorti un nouveau morceau : "Crow (fear the night)". Il sera présent sur Cult of the serpent sun prévu pour le 14 mars via Season Of Mist. [plus d'infos]
Nite
LP : Cult of the serpent sun
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
LP : Cult of the serpent sun
Label : Season Of Mist
- Season Of Mist (882 hits)
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
Cult of the serpent sun
Skull
Crow (Fear the night)
The mystic
The last blade
Carry on
Tarmut
Winds of sokar
Skull
Crow (Fear the night)
The mystic
The last blade
Carry on
Tarmut
Winds of sokar
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires