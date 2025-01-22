Posté par M!ke.
Avantasia contre vent et marée - 22/01
Le nouvel album d'Avantasia, Here be dragons, sortira le 28 février via Napalm Records. Tracklist et artwork de la version Deluxe avec trois galettes sont détaillés ci-après. Un nouvel extrait est par ailleurs en ligne : "Against the wind". [plus d'infos]
Avantasia
LP : Here be dragons
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 28/02/2025
LP : Here be dragons
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 28/02/2025
Creepshow
Here be dragons
The moorlands at twilight
The witch
Phantasmagoria
Bring on the night
Unleash the kraken
Avalon
Against the wind
Everybody's here until the end
Bonus
Return to the opera
Against the wind (piano version)
Bring on the night (80s version)
Creepshow (extended version)
Reach out for the light (live 2024)
Lost in space (live 2024)
Promised land (live 2024)
Farewell (live 2024)
Instrumental
Creepshow (instrumental)
Here be dragons (instrumental)
The moorland at twilight (instrumental)
The witch (instrumental)
Phantasmagoria (instrumental)
Bring on the night (instrumental)
Unleash the kraken (instrumental)
Avalon (instrumental)
Against the wind (instrumental)
Everybody's here until the end (instrumental)
