Posté par M!ke.
Ken Casey avec The Rumjacks - 22/01
Ken Casey de The Dropkick Murphys est venu faire un featuring chez The Rumjacks sur ce morceau intitulé "Cold like this". LE nouvel album des australiens, Dead anthem, sortira le 7 février. Trackliste et artwork sont aussi à découvrir ci-après. [plus d'infos]
The Rumjacks
LP : Dead anthems
Date de sortie : 07/02/2025
Come hell of high water
They kick you when you're down
Smash them bottles
Cold like this (featuring Ken Casey des Dropkick Murphys)
An irish goodbye on St Valentines day
October
Father's fight
Scandal
Road rash
Eye for an eye
Pulled from the shore
Some legends never die
