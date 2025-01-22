Infos précédentes :
Coheed and Cambria peuvent - 22/01
Coheed And Cambria ont clippé un second extrait de The father of make believe avec "Someone who can". L'opus est attendu dans les bacs pour le 14 mars chez Virgin Records. [plus d'infos]
Coheed and Cambria
LP : The father of make believe
Label : Virgin Records
Date de sortie : 14/03/2025
Yesterday's lost
Goodbye, sunshine
Searching for tomorrow
The father of make believe
Meri of mercy
Blind side sonny
Play the poet
One last miracle
Corner my confidence
Someone who can
The continuum I: welcome to forever, Mr. nobody
The continuum II: the flood
The continuum III: tethered together
The continuum IV: so it goes
