The Night Flight Orchestra-Give us the moonDonnez la lune à The Night Flight Orchestra - 21/01

The Night Flight Orchestra sortira son nouvel album Give us the moon le 31 janvier via Napalm Records. Le morceau-titre a été clippé. [plus d'infos]

The Night Flight Orchestra-Give us the moon
The Night Flight Orchestra
LP : Give us the moon
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 31/01/2025
Final call (Intro)
Stratus
Shooting velvet
Like the beating of a heart
Melbourne, may I?
Miraculous
Paloma
Cosmic tide
Give us the moon
A Paris point of view
Runaways
Way to spend the night
Stewardess, empress, hot mess (And the captain of pain)

