Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/01/2025 à 08:00.
Thundermother-Dirty &amp; divineThundermother, c'est le feu 🔥 - 20/01

Thundermother sortira le 7 février son nouvel album Dirty & divine via AFM Records. Les suédois en clippé sorti "Can't put out the fire". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Thundermother-Dirty &amp; divine
Thundermother
LP : Dirty & divine
Label : AFM Records
Date de sortie : 07/02/2025
So close
Can't put out the fire
Speaking of the devil
Feeling alright
Take the power
I left my license in the future
Dead or alive
Can you feel it
Bright eyes
American adrenaline

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page