Thundermother, c'est le feu 🔥 - 20/01
Thundermother sortira le 7 février son nouvel album Dirty & divine via AFM Records. Les suédois en clippé sorti "Can't put out the fire". [plus d'infos]
Thundermother
LP : Dirty & divine
Label : AFM Records
Date de sortie : 07/02/2025
- AFM Records (353 hits)
Date de sortie : 07/02/2025
So close
Can't put out the fire
Speaking of the devil
Feeling alright
Take the power
I left my license in the future
Dead or alive
Can you feel it
Bright eyes
American adrenaline
