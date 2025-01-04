Infos précédentes :

NEwTTNEwTT ignore le bruit blanc - 04/01

The white noise of ignorance est le nom retenu pour le prochain album de NEwTT, lequel sortira via M&O Music le 31 janvier prochain. Artwork et trackliste dans la suite et un extrait avec "Anthropocene". [plus d'infos]

NEwTT-The white noise of ignorance
NEwTT
LP : The white noise of ignorance
Label : M&O Music
Date de sortie : 31/01/2025
Subvert
Interesting times
The burden of proof
The cost
Three meals from chaos
The point
Anthropocene
The most dangerous organisation in the world

