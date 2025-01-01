Infos précédentes :

No Money Kids - I don't trust you

Les No Money Kids sortiront un nouvel album le 31 janvier, Fireworks. Tous les détails sont résumés dans la fiche disque ci-après. [plus d'infos]

No Money Kids-Fireworks
No Money Kids
LP : Fireworks
Date de sortie : 31/01/2025
Big
Story of the man
Motel way of life
Broken bones
Still the same
Old city blues
Rosie
Velvet moon
Get free
Easy to fall down
Fireworks
For the angel
