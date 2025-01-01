Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 01/01/2025 à 08:00.
Modéré le 01/01/2025 à 08:00.
Le feu d'artifice No Money Kids - 01/01
Les No Money Kids sortiront un nouvel album le 31 janvier, Fireworks. Tous les détails sont résumés dans la fiche disque ci-après. [plus d'infos]
No Money Kids
LP : Fireworks
Date de sortie : 31/01/2025
Big
Story of the man
Motel way of life
Broken bones
Still the same
Old city blues
Rosie
Velvet moon
Get free
Easy to fall down
Fireworks
For the angel
