Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 26/12/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 26/12/2024 à 08:00.
Frontierer avec un EP sous le sapin - 26/12
Frontierer a lâché il y a quelques jours un nouvel EP au nom plutôt simple à retenir (The skull burned wearing hell like a life vest as the night wept). Il s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Frontierer
LP : The skull burned wearing hell like a life vest as the night wept
Date de sortie : 20/12/2024
LP : The skull burned wearing hell like a life vest as the night wept
Date de sortie : 20/12/2024
The skull burned
Wearing hell
Like a life vest
As the night wept
Wearing hell
Like a life vest
As the night wept
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires