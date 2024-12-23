Infos précédentes :

The Great Old Ones-KadathThe Great Old Ones sous le signe de Koth - 23/12

The Great Old Ones a dévoilé un second single de Kadath à paraître pour le 24 janvier via Season of Mist. Pour mater le clip de "Under the sign of Koth", c'est par là. [plus d'infos]

The Great Old Ones-Kadath
The Great Old Ones
LP : Kadath
Production : Francis Caste
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
Me, the dreamer
Those from Ulthar
In the mouth of madness
Under the sign of Koth
The gathering
Leng
Astral void (End of the dream)

