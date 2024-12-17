Infos précédentes :

The Night Flight Orchestra - Aeromantic IIPasse la nuit avec The Night Flight Orchestra - 17/12

The Night Flight Orchesra sortira son nouvel album Give us the moon le 31 janvier via Napalm Records. Un extrait est dispo avec "Way to spend the night". [plus d'infos]

