Drain - Living proofDu Drain live - 16/12

Un petit set de Drain en live, ça fait toujours plaise à voir. Alors c'est cadeau par là. [plus d'infos]

LP : Living proof
Label : Epitaph
Style : Punk hardcore
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
Run your luck
FTS (KYS)
Devils itch
Evil finds light
Imposter
Intermission
Weight of the world
Watch you burn
Good good things
Living proof

