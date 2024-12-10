Infos précédentes :

The Hives à la trappe - 10/12

The Hives ont mis en ligne une vidéo visualizer pour "Trapdoor solution". Le morceau est tiré de The death of Randy Fitzsimmons. [plus d'infos]

The Hives-The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
The Hives
LP : The death of Randy Fitzsimmons
Date de sortie : 11/08/2023
Bogus operandi
Trapdoor solution
Countdown to shutdown
Rigor mortis radio
Stick up
Smoke & mirrors
Crash into the weekend
Two kinds of trouble
The way the story goes
The bomb
What did I ever do to you?
Step out of the way

