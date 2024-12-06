Infos précédentes :

Bumblefoot : UncoolBumblefoot de retour! - 06/12

Bumblefoot va sorti un nouvel album intitulé ...Returns! le 24 janvier prochain. Le premier single instrumental, intitulé "Simon in space", est dispo dans la suite.
[us] Bumblefoot: Bandcamp

...Returns! - Bumblefoot
Bumblefoot
Bande originale : ...Returns!
Label : Autoproduction
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
Simon in Space
Planetary Lockdown
Moonshine Hootenanny
Chopin Waltz Op64 No2
Monstruoso (ft. Steve Vai)
Monstruoso II - Departure
Cintaku
Once in Forever (ft. Brian May)
Andalusia
Anveshana (ft. Guthrie Govan)
Funeral March (ft. Ben Karas)
Griggstown Crossing
The Thread
Liftoff

