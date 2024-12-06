Infos précédentes :
Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 06/12/2024 à 16:17.
Modéré le 06/12/2024 à 16:17.
Bumblefoot de retour! - 06/12
Bumblefoot va sorti un nouvel album intitulé ...Returns! le 24 janvier prochain. Le premier single instrumental, intitulé "Simon in space", est dispo dans la suite.
Bumblefoot va sorti un nouvel album intitulé ...Returns! le 24 janvier prochain. Le premier single instrumental, intitulé "Simon in space", est dispo dans la suite.
[ Bumblefoot: Bandcamp ] [plus d'infos]
Bumblefoot
Bande originale : ...Returns!
Label : Autoproduction
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
Bande originale : ...Returns!
Label : Autoproduction
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
