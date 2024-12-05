Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/12/2024 à 08:00.
Aborted-Vault of horrorsLe culte de la mort d'Aborted - 05/12

Le titre "Death cult" par Aborted au dernier Motocultor Fest, ça donnait ça. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Aborted-Vault of horrors
Aborted
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Dreadbringer
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page