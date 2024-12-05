Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 05/12/2024 à 08:00.
Le culte de la mort d'Aborted - 05/12
Le titre "Death cult" par Aborted au dernier Motocultor Fest, ça donnait ça. [plus d'infos]
Aborted
LP : Vault of horrors
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 15/03/2024
Dreadbringer
Condemned to rot
Brotherhood of sleep
Death cult
Hellbound
Insect politics
The golgothan
The shape of hate
Naturom demonto
Malevolent haze
