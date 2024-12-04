Posté par M!ke.
La terre du papa d'Ensiferum - 04/12
Ensiferum sortait Winter storm en octobre dernier. Les finlandais en ont profité pour balancer un clip pour "Fatherland" qui apparaît sur l'opus. [plus d'infos]
Ensiferum
LP : Winter storm
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 18/10/2024
Aurora
Winter storm vigilantes
Long cold winter of sorrow and strife
Fatherland
Scars in my heart (Feat. madeleine liljestam)
Resistentia
The howl
From order to chaos
Leniret coram tempestate
Victorious
