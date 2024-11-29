Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/11/2024 à 08:00.
No Cure (US)-I hope I die here

No Cure (US) a sorti un nouvel extrait de I hope I die here : "The basement beneath the fountain". Sortie toujours prévue pour le 6 décembre chez SharpTone Records. [plus d'infos]

No Cure (US)-I hope I die here
No Cure (US)
EP : I hope I die here
Label : SharpTone Records
Date de sortie : 06/12/2024
Hang me from the bible belt (feat. Daniel McWhorter de Gideon)
Don't need your help (feat. Jesse Clark de Wielded Steel & Nick Chance de Beautiful Child Of God)
Forced coagulation (feat. JT Anderson of Cold Hard Steel)
The basement beneath the fountain (feat. Kayhan Vaziri de Wretched Blessing / Yautja)
Your children will drown in the burning river (feat. Matthew Hasting de MyChildren MyBride)
Kill a frat guy (Lance McLaughlin de Bareknuckle)
The problem is you (Same old shit) (feat. Michael Collier de The Slam Brigade)
Warcry (feat. Hollan Chapman de Living Tragedy)

