Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/11/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 29/11/2024 à 08:00.
Tant va No Cure à l'eau - 29/11
No Cure (US) a sorti un nouvel extrait de I hope I die here : "The basement beneath the fountain". Sortie toujours prévue pour le 6 décembre chez SharpTone Records. [plus d'infos]
No Cure (US)
EP : I hope I die here
Label : SharpTone Records
Date de sortie : 06/12/2024
EP : I hope I die here
Label : SharpTone Records
- SharpTone Records (29 hits)
Date de sortie : 06/12/2024
Hang me from the bible belt (feat. Daniel McWhorter de Gideon)
Don't need your help (feat. Jesse Clark de Wielded Steel & Nick Chance de Beautiful Child Of God)
Forced coagulation (feat. JT Anderson of Cold Hard Steel)
The basement beneath the fountain (feat. Kayhan Vaziri de Wretched Blessing / Yautja)
Your children will drown in the burning river (feat. Matthew Hasting de MyChildren MyBride)
Kill a frat guy (Lance McLaughlin de Bareknuckle)
The problem is you (Same old shit) (feat. Michael Collier de The Slam Brigade)
Warcry (feat. Hollan Chapman de Living Tragedy)
Don't need your help (feat. Jesse Clark de Wielded Steel & Nick Chance de Beautiful Child Of God)
Forced coagulation (feat. JT Anderson of Cold Hard Steel)
The basement beneath the fountain (feat. Kayhan Vaziri de Wretched Blessing / Yautja)
Your children will drown in the burning river (feat. Matthew Hasting de MyChildren MyBride)
Kill a frat guy (Lance McLaughlin de Bareknuckle)
The problem is you (Same old shit) (feat. Michael Collier de The Slam Brigade)
Warcry (feat. Hollan Chapman de Living Tragedy)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires