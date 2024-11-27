Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 27/11/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 27/11/2024 à 08:00.
The Great Old Ones à l'asile - 27/11
The Great Old Ones ont posé des images sur "In the mouth of madness". Ce morceau sera présent au tracklisting de Kadath des frenchies attendu pour le 24 janvier prochain chez Season Of Mist. L'album a été produit par Francis Caste (Johnny Mafia, Pogo Car Crash Control, etc.). [plus d'infos]
The Great Old Ones
LP : Kadath
Production : Francis Caste
Label : Season Of Mist
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
LP : Kadath
Production : Francis Caste
Label : Season Of Mist
- Season Of Mist (879 hits)
Date de sortie : 24/01/2025
Me, the dreamer
Those from Ulthar
In the mouth of madness
Under the sign of Koth
The gathering
Leng
Astral void (End of the dream)
Those from Ulthar
In the mouth of madness
Under the sign of Koth
The gathering
Leng
Astral void (End of the dream)
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires