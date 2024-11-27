Posté par M!ke.
Grima côté nuit - 27/11
Le groupe russe de black-metal Grima, signé chez Napalm Records, sortira son nouvel album Nightside le 28 février 2025. Outre les détails de la bête, on te propose de découvrir "Skull gatherers" ici. [plus d'infos]
Grima
LP : Nightside
Label : Napalm Records
Date de sortie : 28/02/2025
Intro (Cult)
Beyond the dark horizon
Flight of the silver storm
Skull gatherers
Impending death premonition
The nightside
Where we are lost
Curse of the void
Mist and fog
Outro (Memories of a forgotten home)
