Night in Gales en faucheur d'ombre - 20/11
Night in Gales sort son nouvel album Shadowreaper le 6 décembre chez Apostasy Records. Un nouveau titre "Into the evergrey" est dispo à l'écoute. [plus d'infos]
Night in Gales
LP : Shadowreaper
Label : Apostasy Records
Date de sortie : 05/12/2024
Into the evergrey
The horrors of endlessness
Open the sun
The nihilist delta
Spirals
Dead inside
Window to the end
Sculptured and defleshed
Walk of infinity
