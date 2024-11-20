Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/11/2024 à 08:00.
Night in Gales - ShadowreaperNight in Gales en faucheur d'ombre - 20/11

Night in Gales sort son nouvel album Shadowreaper le 6 décembre chez Apostasy Records. Un nouveau titre "Into the evergrey" est dispo à l'écoute. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Night in Gales - Shadowreaper
Night in Gales
LP : Shadowreaper
Label : Apostasy Records
Date de sortie : 05/12/2024
Into the evergrey
The horrors of endlessness
Open the sun
The nihilist delta
Spirals
Dead inside
Window to the end
Sculptured and defleshed
Walk of infinity

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook blogmarks yahoo

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page