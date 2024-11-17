Posté par M!ke.
Poppy centrée - 17/11
Poppy a sorti son nouvel album Negative spaces vendredi. Un clip est dispo pour "The center's falling out" pour l'occasion. [plus d'infos]
Poppy
LP : Negative spaces
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 15/11/2024
Have you had enough?
The cost of giving up
They're all around us
Yesterday
Crystallized
Vital
Push go
Nothing
The center's falling out
Hey there
Negative spaces
Surviving on defiance
New way out
Tomorrow
Halo
