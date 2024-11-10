Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 10/11/2024 à 08:00.
Modéré le 10/11/2024 à 08:00.
L'ange de Pain - 10/11
Pain propose un clip pour "My angel". Le titre figure au tracklisting de I am sorti plus tôt dans l'année. [plus d'infos]
Pain
LP : I am
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 17/05/2024
I just dropped by (To say goodbye)
Don't wake the dead
Go with the flow
Not for sale
Party in my head
I am
Push the pusher
The new norm
Revolution
My angel
Fair game
