Le Hellfest fait son Warm-Up - 08/11
Le Hellfest Warm-Up débutera sa tournée en mars 2025 avec Novelists et Nervosa. Pour les deux dernières dates de l'événement, Skindred rejoindra les deux groupes. Les dates de la tournée sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
12 mars 2025: MORLAIX - Le SEW (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
13 mars 2025: CAEN - Big Band Café (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
14 mars 2025: LAVAL - La Fabrique (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
15 mars 2025: ORLÉANS - l'Astrolabe (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
16 mars 2025: OIGNIES - Le Métaphone (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
18 mars 2025: MULHOUSE - Noumatrouff (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
19 mars 2025: CHALON-SUR-SAÔNE - La Péniche (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
20 mars 2025: CLUSES - l'Atelier (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
21 mars 2025: SAINT-ÉTIENNE - Le Fil (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
22 mars 2025: NÎMES - Paloma (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
23 mars 2025: NICE - Stockfish (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
25 mars 2025: MARSEILLE - Espace Julien (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
26 mars 2025: TOULOUSE - Le Rex (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
27 mars 2025: BORDEAUX - Rock School Barbey (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA)
28 mars 2025: PARIS - l'Elysée Montmartre (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA + SKINDRED)
29 mars 2025: NANTES - Warehouse (NOVELISTS + NERVOSA + SKINDRED)
