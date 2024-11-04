Posté par M!ke.
Vola saigne - 04/11
Vola a livré son nouvel opus Friend of a phantom le 1er novembre dernier. "Bleed out" a droit à un clip à cette occasion. [plus d'infos]
Vola
LP : Friend of a phantom
Date de sortie : 15/09/2024
Cannibal (feat. Anders Friden of In Flames)
Break my lying tongue
We will not disband
Glass mannequin
Bleed out
Paper wolf
I don't know how we got here
Hollow kid
Tray
