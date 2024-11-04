Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 04/11/2024 à 08:00.
Vola - InmazesVola saigne - 04/11

Vola a livré son nouvel opus Friend of a phantom le 1er novembre dernier. "Bleed out" a droit à un clip à cette occasion. [plus d'infos]

Vola Friend of a phantom
Vola
LP : Friend of a phantom
Date de sortie : 15/09/2024
Cannibal (feat. Anders Friden of In Flames)
Break my lying tongue
We will not disband
Glass mannequin
Bleed out
Paper wolf
I don't know how we got here
Hollow kid
Tray



